'Suicide Squad 2' release date news, updates: Sequel delayed due to Will Smith's busy schedule

Promotional poster of "Suicide Squad" from 2016. Facebook/SuicideSquad/DC

The "Suicide Squad 2" movie from Warner Bros. will be coming out later than expected as filming will not start until the latter part of next year. This is due to actor Will Smith's busy schedule.

According to recent reports, Will Smith, who played Deadshot in 2016's "Suicide Squad" is currently shooting the live-action remake of Disney's animated movie "Aladdin" from 1992. He was recently cast as the genie which was made famous by the late Robin Williams ("Good Will Hunting") in the original film. The filming will continue until January of next year.

After shooting "Aladdin," Smith will then go to his next project "Gemini Man" which is scheduled for a 2019 release. The shooting will continue until the last quarter of the year. This sci-fi movie is about an aging assassin who goes up against his younger and faster clone. With the current de-aging technology that allows older actors to appear younger, this film got fast-tracked by Paramount and will be directed by critically-acclaimed Ang Lee ("Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon").

Shortly after "Gemini Man" wraps, Smith will then proceed to film the anticipated "Suicide Squad 2" which hasn't been officially announced. Smith is expected to return to the role of the tortured villain. The actor is known for his work on "Pursuit of Happyness," "Independence Day," and "I am Robot."

In related news, Jared Leto is set to return for "Suicide Squad 2" where he will reprise the role of the villain, Joker. His performance received critical praise where he acted alongside his character's lover and partner-in-crime Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie). Leto is known for his work on "Fight Club," "Panic Room," and "American Psycho." He will be seen next in "Blade Runner 2049."

"Suicide Squad 2" does not have an official release date yet but is expected to arrive in theaters sometime towards the end of 2019.