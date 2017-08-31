Entertainment
'Suicide Squad 2' release date news: Production will not start until fall 2018; Will Smith's schedule possible reason for delay

Denise Nequinto

Deadshot and Harley Quinn plan to get away in "Suicide Squad"Twitter/SuicideSquadWB

The second installment of "Suicide Squad" has been fast-tracked by Warner Bros. recently, to be able to make room for the Harley Quinn and Joker movie that is in development. But it seems like production for the sequel is going to start a lot later than fans might have hoped, one of the reasons being a cast member's schedule.

Even though the first "Suicide Squad" film was not a critical success, it was a commercial one, earning enough money to come out with a sequel. It was the third film of the DC Extended Universe, succeeding "Man of Steel" and "Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice."

Although "Suicide Squad 2" has been fast-tracked by Warner Bros., production will not start until the fall of 2018. Justin Kroll of Variety reported that the reason for the delay in the production was because of Will Smith's busy schedule. Smith is currently tied to two projects, one of which being the live-action adaptation of Disney's "Aladdin."

This might be a lot later than what fans might have hoped for, but this is a chance to be able to develop the story for the sequel even further and learn from the criticisms towards the first movie.

Meanwhile, it is safe to say that the characters that survived the events of the first movie will be back for "Suicide Squad 2." Jared Leto will also be back for the sequel as the Joker. He will also be reprising the role for the upcoming Harley Quinn and Joker movie along with Margot Robbie. The villainous duo will also be present in the "Gotham City Sirens" movie which also features Catwoman and Poison Ivy, both of whom have yet to be cast.

"Suicide Squad 2" has yet to get an official release date, but seeing as when production will be starting, the sequel might be released in the latter part of 2019 or early 2020.

