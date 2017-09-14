'Suicide Squad 2' latest news: Warner Bros. names sequel's director

Most of the characters are expected to return for "Suicide Squad 2" Twitter/SuicideSquadWB

The sequel to last summer's spectacle "Suicide Squad" is finally showing some signs of life as Warner Bros. confirmed that Gavin O'Connor will direct "Suicide Squad 2."

The Hollywood Reporter reported that O'Connor was selected after a long search by Warner Bros. which included Mel Gibson and Jaume Collet-Serra as potential directors.

O'Connor is best known for directing the 2016 crime thriller film "The Accountant," which starred Ben Affleck as a certified public accountant with a high-functioning autism who helps international criminal organizations.

It grossed $155.2 million worldwide and became Affleck's second highest-debut for a thriller behind "Gone Girl." A sequel is already in the works.

O'Connor will take over the reins from David Ayer, who begged off for the sequel. The first film was a box office success but was panned by critics for its vague plot and sloppy character development.

Peter Travis of Rolling Stone said DC tried to do something with "Suicide Squad" but failed despite having a good number of personalities to back it up. The Wall Street Journal's Joe Morgenstern went as far as calling the film "an ugly trash."

Ayer is now working on the spin-off "Gotham City Sirens" along with Margot Robbie, who played Harley Quinn in "Suicide Squad."

He said on his Twitter account that he regrets not giving Jared Leto's Joker more screen time.

"Wish I had a time machine. I'd make Joke the main villain and engineer a more grounded story. I have to take the good and bad and learn from it," he said.

The sequel might have to wait a little longer as cast members from the previous films are working on other projects.

Aside from "Gotham City Sirens," Robbie is currently filming "Mary Queen of Scots" while Will Smith, who portrays Deadshot, is currently filming "Alladin" and will take on Ang Lee's "Gemini Man" next.