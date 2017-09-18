Stuart Windsor, religious freedom campaigner, dies aged 74

Religious freedom campaigner Stuart Windsor died on Sunday, aged 74.

Praised as a 'giant of a man' with a 'caring and compassionate heart for the suffering', Windsor died at his home after suffering a heart attack in July.

Stuart Windsor was praised as 'one of the most loyal, encouraging, faithful, compassionate, passionate, resourceful, loving, courageous, steadfast, generous friends one could ever have'. Facebook / Mervyn Thomas

A former special ambassador for Christian Solidarity Worldwide (CSW) and author of God's Adventurer, Windsor gave evidence before the US Congress and UN High Commissioner for Refugees during more than 20 years working on religious freedom.

CSW chief executive Mervyn Thomas said: 'I have worked with Stuart for nearly a quarter of a century. I have known no-one with a more caring and compassionate heart for the suffering than Stuart.

'He literally worked 24/7 for the cause of religious freedom, and no issue was ever too big or too small for him to take up.'

During the course of his ministry Windsor travelled extensively, often putting himself at great risk, to visit areas where freedom of belief was under attack.

He was also personally responsible for securing the safety of several Christian families from a number of countries including Pakistan who had to leave their homes because of their faith.

'Both the human rights and the Christian communities have today lost a giant of a man whose loss will be felt for a very long time to come,' Thomas added. 'It has been an immense honour and a privilege to labour together with him for so long.'

Windsor became a Christian in the 1960s while serving with the RAF in Northern Ireland.

Thomas, a close friend of Windsor, added on social media: 'Today the persecuted church and all persecuted minorities lost a true advocate, and I lost a friend! Stuart Windsor, one of the most loyal, encouraging, faithful, compassionate, passionate, resourceful, loving, courageous, steadfast, generous friends one could ever have.

Stuart Windsor often put himself at risk to visit those persecuted for their faith Christian Solidarity Worldwide

'Over the past 24 years hardly a day has gone by that I have not spoken to him or at least emailed or texted. He leaves a huge hole, not just in my life but in the lives of so many others.

'We have been truly workers together with Christ since 1993, travelling thousands of miles and speaking to thousands of people together. We have laughed together, cried together, conspired together and sung old hymns together! God has chosen to take him today but I KNOW I will see him again one day.

'Thanks for the happy memories Stu!'