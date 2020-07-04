Strong support for reforming gambling laws in Northern Ireland

A new poll by CARE Northern Ireland has revealed strong support for reforms of the country's gambling laws.

In the poll of 1,878 people by LucidTalk on behalf of the Christian organisation, 92% said maximum stakes and prizes online should be regulated by law. Only 8% said there should be no limit.

Nine in ten respondents supported the imposition of a mandatory levy for gambling firms, compared to only 5% who disagreed.

CARE NI said the province's current gambling laws, which date back to 1985, are outdated and should be reformed to bring them into line with the digital age.

The survey was carried out ahead of betting shops across Northern Ireland re-opening on Friday after months of lockdown.

CARE NI backs a levy on gambling firms, arguing this could be used to fund treatment for people with gambling addictions and research into the problem.

The Department of Communities held a public consultation on gambling law reforms last year and is due to publish its results soon.

CARE NI's Public Policy Officer, Mark Baillie, said that a "poorly regulated" gambling industry was leading to the "exploitation of vulnerable people".

He called on politicians to make problem gambling a priority.

"Current gambling laws in Northern Ireland are hopelessly out of date and belong to a different era where online gambling didn't exist," he said.

"But times have changed and the recent lockdown here in Northern Ireland has only increased the pressure on people with gambling addictions.

"The uncomfortable truth is that Northern Ireland has a real problem with gambling related harms and this means it's all the more urgent to reform our current laws.

"This polling very clearly shows doing so would be hugely popular with the general population with the clear majority supportive on stake and prize limits on online games regulated by law and a mandatory levy on betting firms."