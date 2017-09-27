'Strike' to return for a second season in 2018

The complete "Cormoran Strike" novels will now be a TV series in BBC Facebook/CormoranStrikeNovelsOfficial

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) recently announced its plans to air a second of season of the hit TV series "Strike" in 2018.

Unlike the "The Cuckoo's Calling" in the first season that had three episodes, "Strike: Career of Evil" will be a two-part mystery series that will feature the return of Cormoran Strike (Tom Burke) and Robin Ellacot (Holliday Grainger).

The second season of the detective TV show is adapted from J.K. Rowling's third installment of the "Cormoran Strike" book series. Tom Edge adapted Rowling's work to the screen and even wrote the final two episodes of the first season, titled, "The Silkworm."

Although the first season is still to make its debut on American television, the showrunners confirmed that there will indeed be a second season that will adapt the events in the third book titled "Career of Evil."

In the next season, Carmoran and Robin will be forced to face ghosts from their pasts, causing the crime-solving duo to grow conflicting opinions. Robin's wedding nears and the two are debating on how to catch a child abuser.

After this story arc, executive producer Ruth Kenley-Letts said at a recent screening for the show in BBC, "We'll definitely wait 'till the next book comes out, and then we'll start prepping again."

The production team, however, revealed that Rowling occasionally gives hints on which parts of the story will be of dire importance later in the series, and therefore should not be omitted from the TV adaptation of the books.

Kenley-Letts stated that Rowling was extremely helpful in the first season as she lets the team know and understand what was going to happen in the future of the story with everyone else still not having a clue of what was going to happen next.

The "Harry Potter" author wrote the "Cormoran Strike" series under the pen name of Robert Galbraith back in 2013.