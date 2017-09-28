'Street Fighter V' releases new DLC pack

"Street Fighter V" released their latest DLC pack featuring new costumes for main characters. Facebook/StreetFighter

Just in time for Halloween, a new spooky-themed downloadable content (DLC) pack for 'Street Fighter V" went live on both PlayStation 4 (PS4) and PC platforms on Sept. 26. The latest DLC pack mostly consists of new costumes for the five main characters of the popular fighting video game, allowing players to style their favorite characters in new outfits.

Dhalsim, M. Bison, Urien, Birdie, and F.A.N.G will all get scary Halloween costumes, and players can choose from a mummy, a demon, a sibling doppelganger, a butcher, and a mad scientist to add a certain degree of intimidation to a player's opponent.

Capcom has also taken into consideration the arrival of the fall season, meaning its back-to-school season time again. In the latest DLC, Cammy, Menat, and Ed are sporting proper school attire, and even Chun-Li has three new costumes available for download.

Cammy also has two past costumes that can be purchased yet again, the "Dolls Costume," which is what she wore during the days of being a bodyguard for Mr. Bison and the "Nostalgia Costume," which was last seen in "Street Fighter IV."

Designed by Akiman, Chun-Li's three new costumes are worth the purchase. One is the official outfit she wears as an undercover Interpol agent; the other a bikini-style vacation outfit that shows off her super legs and amazing body; and lastly, a sleepwear-type costume that can be worn for rest and still comfortable enough to wear when taking down opponents.

For $4 each, players can choose and purchase any of the aforementioned outfits.

Aside from new clothes and costumes, the latest DLC also features a new stage for the game. Called "New Stage: English Manor," "This castle from Street Fighter II overlooks a sweeping landscape with the Northern Lights hovering up above," read the official game description.

"It'll take all your willpower to not be distracted by the beauty of this picturesque stage. You can purchase the English Manor with 70,000 Fight Money or $3.99/ €3.99," added the post.

Background music packs are also available for download.