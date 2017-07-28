'Street Fighter V' releases new costumes, Suzaku Castle via DLC

A new downloadable content (DLC) for "Street Fighter V" was released on Tuesday. The new pack features the addition of new character costumes and the Suzaku Castle stage.

In a recent post on Capcom's blog, it was revealed that sports-themed costumes are making its way to "Street Fighter V.' Three warriors will show a different side of their athletic prowess through these new sports uniforms. The character Ibuki gets a new volleyball uniform costume, complete with a sports watch and trainers. Characters Laura and Rashid are both getting soccer uniforms. Laura will be donning the Brazilian colors in her new uniform, while Rashid will get a blue and white outfit.

In another blog post, the game developer also announced the arrival of some nostalgic costumes for its characters. Ibuki is getting another suit with the addition of her costume from "Street Fighter III." Since that game is set after "Street Fighter V," her ninja outfit is more rugged. Alex also gets a new costume from that series, so he will have longer hair and new green trousers. Juri, on the other hand, is getting back her more traditional look from "Street Fighter IV."

Another addition that is sure to conjure fond memories of older "Street Fighter" games is the return of the Suzaku Castle stage. Hardcore fans will recognize it as Ryu's home stage, a temple roof where gamers battled it out for arcade supremacy way back in 1991.

As announced last week, the biggest character in "Street Fighter" history, Abigail, is also included in the new DLC. Standing 8 feet tall, the newest inclusion in the roster has more health than any other character, a long range of punches and kicks thanks to his towering stature, and a versatile move set that is surprising for his size.

"Street Fighter V" is a fighting video game developed by Capcom and Dimps for PlayStation 4, PC, and Linux. It was released in 2016 and has sold more than 1.6 million copies worldwide.