'Street Fighter V' news: Next character could be ninja grandmaster Zeku

The next "Street Fighter V" character may be Zeku. Facebook/StreetFighter

Capcom has yet to reveal who the next character for "Street Fighter V" will be, but fans are already predicting that the ninja grandmaster Zeku will be appearing next on the popular fighting game.

The speculations are further strengthened by the fact that an EvenetHubs user by the codename Flowtron has correctly predicted the arrival of the four most recent character additions to the game.

Back in October of last year, Flowtron predicted that Akuma will be coming to the game. Then, Capcom officially introduced that character the following month. The user also predicted the arrival of the character Ed and his new look, both of which proved to be correct.

Flowtron did not stop there, he then predicted that the next three DLC inclusions would be Abigail, the huge Mad Gear leader; an Egyptian girl named Menat; and Zeku, the ninja grandmaster who taught Guy his skills in "Street Fighter Alpha 2."

So far, the user has been correct four out four times, as Abigail and Menat were released by the game earlier this year. That leaves Zeku as the next character that fans can expect in the game, if the prediction stays true.

In "Street Fighter Alpha 2," Zeku was the 38th successor of the Bushinryu Ninjutsu School. He became the grandmaster by defeating his teacher Genryusai. However, contrary to the Bushinryu commandments, he refused to kill his defeated master because he saw him as a father.

The ninja master taught Guy everything he knew, and when the time came to test if his student was worthy of being the 39th successor of the school, Guy defeated him in battle. Just like Zeku, Guy disobeyed the school's commandment and refused to kill his master. After that, Zeku disappeared.

The new "Street Fighter V" character may arrive as early as this weekend, and only time will tell if the prediction will be correct and if Zeku will indeed be arriving to the game.