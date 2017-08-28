'Street Fighter V' announces fortune teller Menat as new character

YouTube/Street Fighter

Capcom announced that the newest character to join the dynamic roster of the popular fighting game "Street Fighter V" will be Menat, a female fortune teller.

The news was announced during the Hong Kong Esports Festival, which hosted the Capcom Pro Tour competition. Menat will be available via downloadable content (DLC) on Aug. 29. The DLC will also include new 30th anniversary costumes for other characters.

Menat is an Egyptian fighter that manipulates a number of magical orbs and uses them in a variety of ways during battle. The character reveal video released by the company showed Menat beating up Ryu with a bunch of moves based on the mystical floating orbs.

Based on the video, it seems that players will be able to leave the orbs in different positions on the fighting stage and hurl them towards the opponent at an opportune time. They will be handy when creating unstoppable combos because they can extend the hit streak by helping to juggle the opponent in midair.

The orbs can also be used to push or pull an opponent to a desired attacking distance even when they are blocking. The video also showed the orbs surrounding Menat while in the thick of fighting, where each orb is hurled one by one towards the opponent.

To add to the tactical fighting style, Menat is also able to reflect projectiles. She also has a V-Reversal teleport move, both of which will be very handy in turning the fight around if Menat is pushed in to a corner.

Once available, the new character will include a number of costumes. Menat will have three looks namely story mode, battle costume, and standard look.

Menat will be the 27th character on "Street Fighter V" and the eighth new fighter introduced in the game, following Abigail which was launched in July.