'Street Fighter 5' DLC news: New characters, character stages, and a wide variety of outfits available

Denise Nequinto

Rashid in one of the new costumes in "Street Fighter 5"Twitter/StreetFighter

The newest downloadable content (DLC) for "Street Fighter V" has been released, and fans of the game can look forward to seeing a lot of new add-ons in terms of characters, character stages and a wide variety of outfits.

Players who now have the newest DLC can get their hands on the game's newest fighter. Abigail, thought to be the biggest fighter in the game, comes from the Final Fight series. The character can be purchased in-game with the $30 Season 2 Character Pass.

Other additions to the game include characters Akuma, Kolin, Ed and another fighter that has yet to be revealed.

There are also a wide range of costumes for players to purchase. Game developer Capcom came out with a few retro outfits for characters like Alex, Ibuki, and Juri that were inspired by their looks in "Street Fighter III" and "Street Fighter IV."  

There are sports outfits for Ibuki, Laura and Rashid, as well. Guile will also have the Champion's costume. Each outfit will cost $4, while the Champion's Choice costume will amount to $16. Capcom released a DLC called the Battle Costume Bundle which includes 16 new outfits for $30 back in May. 

Apart from additional outfits and characters, there are also new character stages for the game. The latest "Street Fighter V" DLC includes three new stages for purchase. First is Abigail's home stage, the Metro City Bay Area, based on the character's level back in "Final Fight."

Ryu's home stage from "Street Fighter II," the Suzaku castle, is also available. The Kanzuki Family Stadium is the third character stage that is included. 

The first two stages are available for $4 each while the third stage costs $10 and comes with Guile's Champions Choice costume in the $25 Capcom Pro Tour 2017 Premier Pass.

