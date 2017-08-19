'Street Fighter 5' DLC news: 30th-anniversary costumes coming; Arcade mode gets 2018 release date?

Abigail is the latest character to join the season 2 lineup of "Street Fighter V." Facebook/StreetFighter

This month marks the 30th year since the popular fighting video game franchise "Street Fighter" successfully launched. To celebrate the special event, developer and publisher Capcom will be releasing another downloadable content (DLC).

On Wednesday, Aug. 16, Capcom announced that brand-new costume sets for Karin Kanzuki, Guile, Ibuki and M. Bison, better known as Vega in Japan, will be made available as DLC starting Aug. 29. Just like the previous DLC costumes, each one retails for $3.99 per piece.

Unfortunately, the DLC does not include Arcade mode. Instead, the said mode — which will bring a more intense and challenging game experience for players — will reportedly arrive in the first quarter of 2018, according to data miner X-Kira.

Ever since "Street Fighter 5" was released, fans have been asking for an Arcade mode. The absence of it has made some players believed Capcom is primarily targeting the hardcore and competitive players, rather than the casual one.

"Without standard modes like Arcade mode, or even something as basic as a Versus CPU option, it seems like 'Street Fighter V' is seriously lacking in content, for a game that retails at full price, with a promise of more content in the future," one netizen said.

That being said, a Capcom representative revealed to Forbes the company has considered adding an Arcade mode for "Street Fighter 5." The company also has plans to introduce difficulty sliders into the current Character Stories mode.

Despite the lack of single-player content and unstable online performance at launch, "Street Fighter 5" still received generally favorable reviews from critics. It was also praised for its graphics and core gameplay mechanics.

As of June 30, "Street Fighter 5" had shipped 1.7 million copies across the PlayStation 4 and Microsoft Windows platforms. Check out the gameplay trailer below.

"Street Fighter 5" is currently available for the PlayStation 4 and Microsoft Windows PC.