'Street Fighter 5' character news: Players pull off crazy combos with Menat

"Street Fighter 5" adds new character — Menat. Twitter/Street Fighter

Capcom's "Street Fighter 5" recently added a new downloadable icon to its roster of characters. This latest addition, apparently, left players with excitement and thrill as they have pulled off some crazy combos with Menat.

While the presence of the 27th character was hinted at within the story of the fifth version of "Street Fighter," it's only recently that Menat finally became a fully playable icon. The announcement was made during an interlude in the Capcom Pro Tour's final eighth round, which was held during the Hong Kong eSports Festival on Aug. 27.

Recent reports revealed what to expect from Menat, who is a fortune teller and the apprentice of Rose. When it comes to her abilities, one of the highlights is her control over the orb, which players can use in pushing and pulling back foes. She also has this combat style that circles around her crystal sphere — the core of her unique skills.

Using her soul power, Menat can extend the base of her attacks in Dhalsim style. She can also send it out to her rival to disrupt attacks and the call it back. The most notable among the crystal sphere is that the character can cancel any normal bout and her V-skill into the call back, letting her do some pretty elaborate and crazy combos.

With the release of the new icon, players have gone wild as they have explored its capabilities. In a video below, "Street Fighter 5" combo master Desk, who has already filed together some awesome Menat clips, showcased a 47-hit, 24-second long Menat loop combo.

Although some critics asserted that the combo system of the fifth version of the video game is way too basic, Menat's design certainly provides combo players with an opportunity to show off. Beyond her crazy stunts, the icon's design and animations have already impressed the community.

Meanwhile, the official CFN website released images of all costumes Menat can use during the game. There are 1-15 colors for her standard look, her story outfit, and her battle gears. In addition to the 15 colors for the default costume, players can also check out her EX3 palette. "Street Fighter 5" is available on PC and PlayStation 4.