'Stranger Things' to end after four seasons

A screenshot from the "Stranger Things" eason 2 Comic-Con trailer. YouTube/Netflix

"Stranger Things" will most likely end after four seasons, show creators Duffer brothers said.

Matt and Ross Duffer, in an interview with Vulture, said the show will still have three more seasons, but a season beyond the fourth is not ideal. "We're thinking it will be a four-season thing and then out," Ross said.

The brothers explained that after season 3, the protagonists will be in their preteens and will be ready for college. "We just have to keep adjusting the story," according to Matt, adding, "Though I don't know if we can justify something bad happening to them once a year," he added.

The brothers reasoned that the only logical move for the gang should a fifth season materialize is to leave the town.

"Stranger Things" is set in a fictional town in Indiana called Hawkins in the 80s. The show follows four friends who went to an adventure after one of their pals disappeared and they met a strange girl with psychokinetic abilities.

The first season ended with a cliffhanger when the gang was able to reunite with each other, but it was hinted that the abductor was not yet defeated completely.

Season 2 will premiere on Netflix on Oct. 27 and will focus on the aftermath of the events in the first season.

Director Shawn Levy told Collider that the second season will feature the gang, the Byers family and Hawkins struggling to return to normalcy. He also confirmed that Eleven, the strange girl with supernatural abilities portrayed by Millie Bobby Brown, will return for the second season.

The Duffer brothers are also thinking of venturing into the movie industry, but stressed their focus remains to be on "Stranger Things."

"We've been talking to people like Joe Russo, who's like, taking over the world while also making the biggest movie of all time," said Ross.

The brothers said they have a movie in mind but it would be totally different from what they are currently doing.

"And no more kids on bikes," Matt said.