'Stranger Things' season 3 renewal news: Horror-suspense show will get third installment, to end after season 4?

Netflix's hit show "Stranger Things" hasn't even aired its second season and yet, it has been confirmed that the science fiction-horror series will be getting a third season, and possibly a fourth.

Creators Matt and Ross Duffer recently told Vulture that a future third season is confirmed and teased that they plan to do more after it.

"We're thinking it will be a four-season thing and then out," said Ross.

This means that there could likely be a fourth installment to conclude the series before the Duffer Brothers call it quits.

The showrunners also alluded to evolving the story to branch away from the Upside-Down narrative and into something equally suspenseful. The Duffers implied that the kids can't keep going back to the same threat in the Upside-Down dimension every season.

"I don't know if we can justify something bad happening to them once a year," Matt explained.

As to how the series will conclude in the future, Ross expressed, "They're going to have to get the f— out of this town! It's ridiculous!"

This strongly suggests that the members of the Hawkins A.V. Club might end up on the road and explore other mysterious places.

In related news, the kids of "Stranger Things" recently shared their thoughts on the upcoming season. Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike Wheeler on the show, said that the new installment will be more dramatic.

"It's also even more emotional than last season just because of the backlash of what happened. It's sort of like PTSD," the actor said.

Meanwhile, Noah Schnapp, who plays Will Byers on the show, said that season 2 will have "more scary parts."

Based on the season 2 trailer, the threat will be seemingly larger as the new monster from the Upside-Down dimension appears to be a giant spider of some kind and therefore more ominous. See the children battle the monsters in small-town America when "Stranger Things" season 2 streams on Friday, Oct. 27 on Netflix.