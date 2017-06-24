'Stranger Things' season 2 spoilers: Showrunner confirms upcoming season will not resurrect Barb
"Stranger Things" season 2 is nearly approaching and fans of the hit Netflix show are confused whether Barb (Shannon Purser) will return to the fictional town of Hawkins or not. Unfortunately, the fan-favorite character will not be resurrected from death.
Shawn Levy, executive producer of the supernatural series, confirmed in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that it's impossible for them to bring Barb back. Levy explained, "No, you saw, she had like a creature, slug, worm, snake, coming out of her mouth. I don't know that there's a bounce back from that!"
Levy said he often gets asked about Barb's fate and said that her death was clear. He also noted that Barb's untimely demise is one of the many disappointments that fans will have to accept in the upcoming season.
Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) was thought to be dead in the previous installment but he still survived the Upside Down. However, the real deal with Barb is different. To recall, in season 1 episode 3 titled "Chapter Three: Holly, Jolly," Barb was dragged down by a monster after she tried to climb out of a decaying pool.
David Harbour, who plays the role of Jim, supported Levy's statements. He said that Barb's resurrection is not coming in season 2 and that justice will be served on her tragic death.
"Barb is clearly dead but as a result, I think, of some of the fandom and also as a result of what we want to explore, justice for Barb is a big thing in Season 2," explained Harbour in an interview with TV Guide. The actor also added that Barb is relevant especially to her supporters who demand justice that she deserves. In fact, #JusticeForBarb has been a viral topic since midway of season 1.
"Stranger Things" season 2 is slated for a creepier, darker return on Oct. 31.
