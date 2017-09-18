'Stranger Things' season 2 spoilers: Gang's newest hangout and new characters revealed

Stranger Things season 2 will return on Netflix on Oct. 27. Facebook/StrangerThingsTV

One of Netflix's most streamed web series, "Stranger Things," is due for its second season, and fans cannot wait for October to roll out – just so they could binge-watch their favorite young cast trying to figure out the strange things happening around their small town of Hawkins, Indiana. The series is still produced by the Duffer Brothers, with co-executive producers Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen.

The plot summary of season 2 was already released by Netflix, giving fans a glimpse of what to expect in the season premiere. "It's 1984 and the citizens of Hawkins, Indiana, are still reeling from the horrors of the demagorgon and the secrets of Hawkins Lab. Will Byers has been rescued from the Upside Down but a bigger, sinister entity still threatens those who survived," read the summary.

It means that new adventures await for the "Stranger Things" gang. However, in between trying to solve the mystery that envelops their small town, friends Will (Noah Schnapp), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), and Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) also manage to squeeze some of their time hanging out at a new place and meeting new characters.

The Duffer brothers themselves gave EW a sneak peek on the gang's newest hangout, which is located in the local arcade. "Our very first idea for Season 2 was to introduce a local arcade (named The Palace, in a nod to WarGames!)," said the producers.

"We love board games but in truth have spent more time playing videogames (too much time, our mom might say), so we wanted to weave them into the fabric of the show. An added bonus: every game in the arcade worked, so we got to play between takes!" added the Duffer brothers.

New characters are also going to be introduced in the upcoming season, and details about some of them have already leaked before the season premiere. New names like Roman, Dr. Owens, Max, and Bob Newby are now anticipated in the second season, and Netflix has graciously provided some details about their characters.

What else is in store for the popular sci-fi thriller web series? Catch the season premiere of "Stranger Things" on Netflix on Oct. 27.