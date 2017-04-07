'Stranger Things' season 2 spoilers: Filming for final two episodes of season 2 is underway

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Matt and Ross Duffer had been denied several times by networks before they managed to find the perfect platform for their hit 80s-inspired science fiction thriller "Stranger Things." Given the first season's success, fans have been clamoring for more. A director shared the latest scoop on the show's production.

Director Tim Ives, who is responsible for multiple episodes in the upcoming season, took to Instagram to share the progress of "Stranger Things." According to the director, the cast and crew are currently in Atlanta, Georgia, filming for the final two episodes of "Stranger Things" season 2.

He wrote, "My on set chair back against familiar woods. We start filming the final 2 episodes of season 2 tomorrow. Super stoked and melancholy at the same time."

"Stranger Things" actors Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Natalia Dyer, Cara Buono, Charlie Heaton, and Matthew Modine are expected to reprise their roles for the second season.

The cast will be joined by new personalities, Sadie Sink who will portray a tough girl named Max, and Dacre Montgomery who will play Max's confident older brother Billy.

Reports say that the upcoming season will delve deeper into the mysterious barren world dubbed as the Upside Down. In addition, it is expected to shed light on the previous season's cliffhanger — Eleven's (Brown) whereabouts and condition. To recap, she exhausted her powers to save Will (Schnapp) from the Demogorgon. Furthermore, the second season will bring justice to Barb's (Shannon Purser) death.

The Duffer brothers have previously revealed the episode titles of season 2. Shortly after, they shared that they have revamped the titles, since fans of the show were able to hypothesize the upcoming season from the titles alone.

"Stranger Things" season 2 will be available on Netflix starting this Halloween.

More updates should arrive soon.