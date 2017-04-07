'Stranger Things' season 2 spoilers: Filming for final two episodes of season 2 is underway
Matt and Ross Duffer had been denied several times by networks before they managed to find the perfect platform for their hit 80s-inspired science fiction thriller "Stranger Things." Given the first season's success, fans have been clamoring for more. A director shared the latest scoop on the show's production.
Director Tim Ives, who is responsible for multiple episodes in the upcoming season, took to Instagram to share the progress of "Stranger Things." According to the director, the cast and crew are currently in Atlanta, Georgia, filming for the final two episodes of "Stranger Things" season 2.
He wrote, "My on set chair back against familiar woods. We start filming the final 2 episodes of season 2 tomorrow. Super stoked and melancholy at the same time."
"Stranger Things" actors Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Natalia Dyer, Cara Buono, Charlie Heaton, and Matthew Modine are expected to reprise their roles for the second season.
The cast will be joined by new personalities, Sadie Sink who will portray a tough girl named Max, and Dacre Montgomery who will play Max's confident older brother Billy.
Reports say that the upcoming season will delve deeper into the mysterious barren world dubbed as the Upside Down. In addition, it is expected to shed light on the previous season's cliffhanger — Eleven's (Brown) whereabouts and condition. To recap, she exhausted her powers to save Will (Schnapp) from the Demogorgon. Furthermore, the second season will bring justice to Barb's (Shannon Purser) death.
The Duffer brothers have previously revealed the episode titles of season 2. Shortly after, they shared that they have revamped the titles, since fans of the show were able to hypothesize the upcoming season from the titles alone.
"Stranger Things" season 2 will be available on Netflix starting this Halloween.
More updates should arrive soon.
-
Christian 'Fuller House' star Candace Cameron Bure strongly refutes accusation of 'homophobia'
Christian actress Candace Cameron Bure has strongly denied she is homophic after drag queen Bianca Del Rio described her as a 'homophobic Republican' on Instagram.
-
The faith of Chuck Norris in 7 quotes
He's the Karate champion turned actor and when he speaks, he often uses the opportunity to talk about his own hero: Jesus Christ.
- New Bethel worship album 'Starlight' released today, with all female worship leaders
- Christy Wimber: I am worried because the charismatic church has no theology of suffering
- Delving deep into the darkness – how Holy Week helps us appreciate Easter...
- Honoring Christ's sacrifice: These three words will change your life forever
- Why are Christians taking to the streets and marching with Crosses, Palms - and Donkeys?
- WATCH: Gay Christian rock star Trey Pearson releases new music video 'showing the love of Jesus'
- Palm Sunday – How Jesus' Triumphant entry into Jerusalem turned the world on its head
- On being a gay man and a conservative Christian at the same time - why this theology can be a 'gift to the church'
- Concern grows as guaranteed Lottery funding for repairs to Christian and other places of worship is axed
- A Christian Aid view: It is time for world leaders to act to save the people of Syria
- World's Catholic population grows to 1.3 billion: Church surges in Africa amid priest shortage in Europe
- British DJ sentenced to jail in Tunisia for playing Islamic call to prayer in dance track
- Most Americans concerned about violence against Jews and Muslims
- West Jerusalem recognised as Israel's capital by Russia, in surprise statement
- Nun who was raped in convent suing Catholic Church after sisters pressured her to leave