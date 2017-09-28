'Stranger Things' season 2 spoilers: Creators tease what to expect from new episodes

A screenshot from the "Stranger Things" season 2 Comic-Con trailer. YouTube/Netflix

October will not only be about Halloween this year because on the very same month is when "Stranger Things" season 2 would also premiere. What does Netflix's breakout series have in store for its fans? Well, everything will be bigger, creepier and crazier this time than the last, or at least that's what co-creators Ross and Matt Duffer recently teased.

In an interview with The Wrap, the Duffer brothers said the all-new season will indeed be bigger, which means a much larger threat too, as evidenced by the spider-like monster in the trailer. However, unlike the pilot run, viewers will get to see their favorite characters go about their normal lives before things go awry once more.

"The nice thing is we don't have a kid disappearing in the first 10 minutes, so everybody's not always turned up to Eleven trying to save their friends," Ross said. He did say, though, that once things escalate, they don't stop so things get "pretty crazy" toward the end.

Matt shared they are building off the ideas they established in the first season. The will introduce new threats and stakes, and the goal is to tie those loose ends more or less by finale. After that, the Duffer brothers plan to create another season, and if Netflix allows, maybe even four or five.

The subsequent seasons have not been confirmed yet. As for season 2, however, everything's set. The new season picks up a year after the events in season one, in Halloween of 1984. Will (Noah Schnapp) is suffering from PTSD while the rest of the gang deals with the aftermath of Eleven's (Millie Bobby Brown) disappearance.

Gaten Matarazzo, who plays Dustin in the show, told Bustle it's exciting, shocking, and funny – basically "everything you could ever want in a TV show put in one."

"Stranger Things" season 2 will hit Netflix with nine episodes, on Friday Oct. 27.