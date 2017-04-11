'Stranger Things' season 2 spoilers: Barb's death irreversible
"Stranger Things" season 2 is not expected to arrive earlier than fall this year, but fans of Barb (Shannon Purser) can expect that their favorite character is not returning as her death in the first season of the Netflix series is irreversible.
While Barb is only a minor character in "Stranger Things," her geekiness had endeared her to "Stranger Things" fans. Hence, when she was killed by the Demogorgon in season 1, many fans were saddened and hoped that she may still be alive.
However, according to reports, the death of Barb in season 1 is irreversible, and fans cannot expect her to be part of the upcoming season 2 of "Stranger Things." Despite this, though, Barb will get the justice that she deserves, however and whoever may deliver it for her.
"We will tell you that we do deal with the loose ends in season 2. We do deal with some of the internet rage over Barb's death. We will have justice for Barb's death in some sense," David Harbour, who plays the role of Chief Jim Hopper in the series, revealed last year during the show's "Inside the Upside Down" panel event.
Meanwhile, apart from serving justice to Barb's death, reports claim that the first few episodes of "Stranger Things" season 2 will take place in Halloween and will be devoted to exploring what actually happened to Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) during his stay in the Upside Down world in season 1 and its effects on him.
Based on the trailer for the upcoming installment of the Netflix original series, Will is seeing visions of the Upside Down world. What is uncertain, though, is whether the images he sees are real or just his imagination, something that "Stranger Things" co-creator Matt Duffer earlier described as some sort of a post-traumatic stress disorder, or may be the real deal after all.
"Stranger Things" season 2 is slated to begin streaming over Netflix in Halloween this year.
-
