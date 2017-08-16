'Stranger Things' season 2 release date, spoilers: Millie Bobby Brown teases 'deeper and darker' installment

A promotional poster of "Stranger Things" featuring Millie Bobby Brown. Facebook/StrangerThingsTV

The highly anticipated second season of the wildly popular horror-science fiction show "Stranger Things" is coming soon. But before that, Millie Bobby Brown has given some answers on what to expect in the upcoming installment.

Naturally, after the hybrid of relief and cliffhanger offerings of the final episode of the first season, fans and critics alike have their fair share of questions as to what happens next in season 2.

In an interview with Deadline, Brown, who plays one of the protagonists, Eleven, explained that the series will venture into deeper territories regarding the mystery of the world that the Duffer Brothers have created.

"I'm really excited for everyone to see it. It's so much deeper and darker than last year," she said.

Brown also threw in an advice for fans out there, which is to see season 1 again to have a more extensive comprehension and deeper appreciation of what's coming in season 2.

In light of these revelations, Brown has inadvertently assured fans that season 2 will be much better compared to season 1.

When asked about whether people have figured out what is going to happen next, the actress revealed that a lot of fan theories have hit the nail on the head, but not as a whole. Nevertheless, the whole story could be surmised from these fan fictions, and that if linked together, could make up the entire second season.

Brown also expressed her gratitude for the show's success and is still in disbelief about the hype that "Stranger Things" has been getting from its fans. After being seemingly killed off in the season finale, she was happy to admit that she will be back with the same important role she had in season 1 with the same abilities and powers.

"Stranger Things" season 2 is scheduled to premiere on Friday, Oct. 27 on Netflix.