'Stranger Things' season 2 plot rumors: Release date confirmed; Bigger entity threatens Hawkins
It is finally happening. Netflix has announced the release date for the much-hyped second season of "Stranger Things" along with a brand-new trailer.
The "Stranger Things" team took to Twitter on Tuesday, July 11, where they confirmed that the nine-episode second season will premiere on Oct. 27. They also unveiled a brand-new trailer, which guarantees that "1984 only gets stranger."
Some doors can't be closed. #StrangerThings2 arrives on October 27. pic.twitter.com/NALL5HQalg— Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) July 11, 2017
"It's 1984 and the citizens of Hawkins, Indiana are still reeling from the horrors of the Demogorgon and the secrets of Hawkins Lab," season 2's description reads, as cited by The Hollywood Reporter. "Will Byers has been rescued from the Upside Down but a bigger, sinister entity still threatens those who survived."
While no details were given about the said entity, several fan theories have suggested that the monstrous creature that the second season will concentrate on is the Thessalhydra. The hybrid creature is said to be stuck between the portal of the Upside Down and Earth, which was opened when Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) wandered in.
One fan theory even speculated that Will, who is still somehow connected to the alternate dimension, might be the start of Thessalhydra itself. In the season finale, the younger brother of Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) vomited a slug-like creature. Will then momentarily saw the Upside Down flash around him.
"He seems to be seeing images from the Upside Down — the question is whether they're real or not," co-creator Matt Duffer said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, adding, "So it seems like he's having some sort of post-traumatic stress disorder."
Hence, Will's mother, Joyce (Winona Ryder), will attempt to help him deal with it while trying to date her old classmate, Bob Newby (Sean Astin), to cover up her own emotions.
Meanwhile, Nancy (Natalia Dyer) and Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard) will mourn the apparent losses of their friends, Barb Holland (Shannon Purser) and Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown).
-
Antisemitism and musicians row: Now Christian evangelical calls for boycott of Roger Waters concert
An American evangelical Christian leader is calling for a boycott and picket of a concert starring the former Pink Floyd rock artist Roger Waters in Miami this evening.
-
If kids won't go to the Bible, how can we make the Bible go to them?
The success of Scripture Union's Christian app, Guardians of Ancora, highlights the importance of digital engagement of the Bible, particularly for children and young adults who are reported as drifting from faith and from the church.
- Farewell, Eugene Peterson? Why evangelicals can do better than start a heresy hunt over gay marriage
- Do short sermons fail to do justice to the Bible?
- If kids won't go to the Bible, how can we make the Bible go to them?
- US pastor and wife whose sons were killed in 2015 car accident blessed with two baby twin boys
- Missionary's wife appeals for news of her husband, taken hostage in Africa
- Dress-down Sundays for clergy: Is it the shape of things to come?
- Previously suicidal UK Muslim in same-sex marriage says 'God's in my heart,' praises 'guardian angel' husband
- Saint Columba's cell discovered by scientists on Scottish island of Iona
- Christian woman raised in Iran is to become a Bishop in the Church of England
- Live Aid: the generation-defining event that helped save a people – but left a tainted legacy
- Charlie Gard parents given new hope as judge hints at possible change of mind
- Controversial French archbishop warns of 'great replacement' by Muslims
- 'Great pain and dismay': Another priest killed in Mexico
- Putin would have preferred Hillary to be President, Trump tells Pat Robertson
- The Church of England is in 'grave spiritual danger', warns Archbishop