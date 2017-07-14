Entertainment
'Stranger Things' season 2 plot rumors: Release date confirmed; Bigger entity threatens Hawkins

Maolen Estomagulang

Bigger and darker things await fans on "Stranger Things" season 2.Instagram/StrangerThingsTV

It is finally happening. Netflix has announced the release date for the much-hyped second season of "Stranger Things" along with a brand-new trailer.

The "Stranger Things" team took to Twitter on Tuesday, July 11, where they confirmed that the nine-episode second season will premiere on Oct. 27. They also unveiled a brand-new trailer, which guarantees that "1984 only gets stranger."

"It's 1984 and the citizens of Hawkins, Indiana are still reeling from the horrors of the Demogorgon and the secrets of Hawkins Lab," season 2's description reads, as cited by The Hollywood Reporter. "Will Byers has been rescued from the Upside Down but a bigger, sinister entity still threatens those who survived."

While no details were given about the said entity, several fan theories have suggested that the monstrous creature that the second season will concentrate on is the Thessalhydra. The hybrid creature is said to be stuck between the portal of the Upside Down and Earth, which was opened when Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) wandered in.

One fan theory even speculated that Will, who is still somehow connected to the alternate dimension, might be the start of Thessalhydra itself. In the season finale, the younger brother of Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) vomited a slug-like creature. Will then momentarily saw the Upside Down flash around him.

"He seems to be seeing images from the Upside Down — the question is whether they're real or not," co-creator Matt Duffer said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, adding, "So it seems like he's having some sort of post-traumatic stress disorder."

Hence, Will's mother, Joyce (Winona Ryder), will attempt to help him deal with it while trying to date her old classmate, Bob Newby (Sean Astin), to cover up her own emotions.

Meanwhile, Nancy (Natalia Dyer) and Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard) will mourn the apparent losses of their friends, Barb Holland (Shannon Purser) and Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown).

