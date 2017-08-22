'Stranger Things' season 2 plot rumors: Is Will Byers going to be season's big bad villain?

A screenshot from the "Stranger Things" Season 2 Comic-Con trailer. YouTube/Netflix

The award-winning Netflix original series is returning with another season in a few months, and fans are wondering what is going to happen to the characters. There has been speculation regarding one character, who might turn out to be the season's biggest villain.

So far, what is confirmed is that season 2 will pick up after the events of the first. Set in 1984, everyone is still a little shaken from the emergence of the Demogorgon and what went on in the Hawkins Lab. Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) was rescued from the Upside Down, but a dark entity comes in to terrorize those who survived. A theory suggests that Will may actually be that dark entity that will wreak havoc on the survivors.

This theory stems from the season finale, where Will was seen coughing up a slug, which brought on the speculation that he may be the host of the new villain for season 2 after having stayed in the Upside Down. To add to that theory, the trailer showed him being unable to control his actions.

Producer Shawn Levy shed some light regarding this popular theory in an interview with Nerdist. Levy stated that he cannot confirm nor can he deny the theory of Will being the season 2 antagonist. What Levy could reveal, on the other hand, was that Will is not himself and what happened as well as what is going to happen to him will put him front and center in the upcoming season.

Meanwhile, fans will be pleased to know that ahead of its season 2 premiere, Netflix has renewed "Stranger Things" for a third season. As confirmed by the show's creators, the Duffer brothers, fans will get to see The Hawkins A.V Club back in action for another season. Not only did they confirm a third season happening, they also said that a fourth season may also be possible to end the show on.

This means more speculation as to what will happen in the third season once season 2 comes out. The upcoming installment will also lay the foundation for what is to come for the characters in the third and perhaps fourth seasons.

"Stranger Things" season 2 premieres Friday, Oct. 27 on Netflix.