'Stranger Things' season 2 plot news: New storyline may disappoint fans
"Stranger Things" season 2 has a lot of surprises in store but instead of keeping the fans happy, the latest installment may leave them disappointed, according to one of the show's creators.
In a Facebook Live interview with The Hollywood Reporter last June 16, "Stranger Things" executive producer and occasional director Shawn Levy revealed that the new storyline is darker and scarier.
"We are going to do things that fans will be disappointed in but I think they will be more satisfied by ... I'll give one example that I've been asked about a hundred times which is people still think Barb's alive. Because you think you want that but you wouldn't really want that," Levy explained.
Barbara Holland (Shannon Purser) is a relatively minor character in the show but her innocence and good heart has won the appreciation of many fans. In fact, her death started the viral hashtag #Justice4Barb. A lot of viewers still hope for her to be alive, but the entire "Stranger Things" team has already confirmed that Barb is not returning from the Upside Down.
Levy also mentioned that characters of the show will be facing more challenging situations. This teaser was recently confirmed by one of the series' actors, David Harbour, in a different June 16 Facebook Live session with The Hollywood Reporter.
Harbour revealed that his character, police chief Jim Hopper, will be "a different man than he was in season one" and that Hopper's life could be put at risk.
In the first season, Hopper was considered as a hero but on "Stranger Things" season 2, the police chief starts evaluating the dangers that come with saving other people. According to Harbour, his character's realizations will take him to an entirely different path, but the actor guarantees fans they will be "very satisfied."
Levy's co-producer Matt Duffer also previously confirmed that in the second season, "the horror factor goes up."
"It's a little bit bigger," Duffer told Variety during a special event at the Netflix FYSEE Space last June 6. "There are more characters, and we spend more time with different characters. The scope is larger and moves faster," he added.
The series enjoyed a successful first season, which is why there is a huge pressure for the next installment to be better. For the upcoming season which will air on Halloween this year, the "Stranger Things" stars Milly Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, and Finn Wolfhard, will make a comeback.
"Stranger Things" season 2 will focus on Will Byers (Schnapp) as he adjusts to real life after spending quite some time in the Upside Down.
Eleven (Brown) is still finding her way around the forest and a mysterious company will take over the Lab.
