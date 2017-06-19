Entertainment
Fleeing Christian militia violence, 1500 mostly Muslim civilians are trapped in church in CAR
Vatican draws up plans to excommunicate mafia
Make friends and learn to see God in each other, religious leaders urge believers of all faiths
Real victory will be in five years, says Macron camp after election win
South Korean Christian arrested in Pakistan on suspicion of covert missionary work
Finsbury Park: Terror strikes again. And we shouldn't call it anything else
'Love knows no limit': 9 quotes from Christian prodigy and philosopher Blaise Pascal
Healing the wounds of a world in crisis: Christians meet for Movement Day in London in October
Why are there still so many creationists in America?
The sermon is not dead. And it mustn't be allowed to die

'Stranger Things' season 2 plot news: New storyline may disappoint fans

Charmagne Nojas

Bigger and darker things await fans on "Stranger Things" season 2.Instagram/strangerthingstv

"Stranger Things" season 2 has a lot of surprises in store but instead of keeping the fans happy, the latest installment may leave them disappointed, according to one of the show's creators.

In a Facebook Live interview with The Hollywood Reporter last June 16, "Stranger Things" executive producer and occasional director Shawn Levy revealed that the new storyline is darker and scarier.

"We are going to do things that fans will be disappointed in but I think they will be more satisfied by ... I'll give one example that I've been asked about a hundred times which is people still think Barb's alive. Because you think you want that but you wouldn't really want that," Levy explained.

Barbara Holland (Shannon Purser) is a relatively minor character in the show but her innocence and good heart has won the appreciation of many fans. In fact, her death started the viral hashtag #Justice4Barb. A lot of viewers still hope for her to be alive, but the entire "Stranger Things" team has already confirmed that Barb is not returning from the Upside Down.

Levy also mentioned that characters of the show will be facing more challenging situations. This teaser was recently confirmed by one of the series' actors, David Harbour, in a different June 16 Facebook Live session with The Hollywood Reporter.

Advertisement

Harbour revealed that his character, police chief Jim Hopper, will be "a different man than he was in season one" and that Hopper's life could be put at risk.

In the first season, Hopper was considered as a hero but on "Stranger Things" season 2, the police chief starts evaluating the dangers that come with saving other people. According to Harbour, his character's realizations will take him to an entirely different path, but the actor guarantees fans they will be "very satisfied."

Levy's co-producer Matt Duffer also previously confirmed that in the second season, "the horror factor goes up."

"It's a little bit bigger," Duffer told Variety during a special event at the Netflix FYSEE Space last June 6. "There are more characters, and we spend more time with different characters. The scope is larger and moves faster," he added.

The series enjoyed a successful first season, which is why there is a huge pressure for the next installment to be better. For the upcoming season which will air on Halloween this year, the "Stranger Things" stars Milly Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, and Finn Wolfhard, will make a comeback. 

"Stranger Things" season 2 will focus on Will Byers (Schnapp) as he adjusts to real life after spending quite some time in the Upside Down.

Eleven (Brown) is still finding her way around the forest and a mysterious company will take over the Lab.

 

More News in Entertainment
RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY