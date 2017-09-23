'Stranger Things' actors watched '80s movies to prepare for show's second season

"Stranger Things" Season 2 will be released on Oct. 27. Facebook/ StrangerThingsTV

The second season of the highly acclaimed horror series, "Stranger Things" will be premiering next month on Netflix. The cast members of the show's upcoming season revealed the preparations they made before shooting the upcoming season, including watching some of the '80s movies that inspired the show's creators.

Natalia Dyer, who plays Nancy Wheeler, and Joe Keery, who plays her onscreen boyfriend Steve Harrington, along with show newcomer Dacre Montgomery sat down with Nerdist and shared their thoughts about the new season.

The trio said the show's creators, the Duffer brothers, gave them some homework to prepare for the filming of the second season. Dyer said she went back and watched horror movies from the 1980s on of which was "Nightmare on Elm Street." The movie is a big reference movie for Dyer's character. "It's not that scary but it's also very scary," the actress told Nerdist.

Keery, who plays a bad boy turned hero during the first season, said he watched a lot of young Tom Cruise movies. As for Montgomery, who will be playing a human villain in the upcoming season, he watched all of Jack Nicholson's movies, and studied a list of the top 20 greatest villains of all time.

"The Duffers were tossing around with me the idea of a human antagonist," he shared. "We've seen a supernatural creature, monster, in the first season." He said in the second season they were playing round with the idea of adding a "human version, and how much scarier could that be, dropping itself into the narrative that already exists?"

As Dyer and Keery return in the next season, they are surely in for a lot of scary adventures after they have seen and fought the Demogorgon at the end of the first season. The addition of Montgomery as a human antagonist, on the other hand, will bring a new layer of suspense and excitement to the series.

"Stranger Things" season two will be released on Oct. 27 on Netflix.