'Stitchers' season 3 spoilers: Maggie receives an ultimatum

"Kill It Forward," the ninth episode of season 3 of "Stitchers," will have Maggie (Salli Richardson) receiving an ultimatum from Kirsten (Emma Ishta) as she tries to figure her way out in this week's case.

The ultimatum remains unknown, but the episode synopsis hints at Kirsten attempting to stitch into a dead volleyball player's brain to discover the real cause of his death. As they try to find out more information, Kirsten, Camille (Allison Scagliotti), Cameron (Kyle Harris) and Linus (Ritesh Rajan) will also have to search the internet for clues. What they end up finding, however, only ends up frustrating them.

Freeform released a teaser for episode 9 showing an angry Kirsten telling Cameron that she can no longer work with the Stitchers, given her relationship with Maggie. Cameron, in turn, talks to Maggie and tells her that Kirsten remains his priority. If Kirsten leaves the Stitchers, then so will he, he said.

The 40-second video also shows Camille and Linus discussing their most recent mission, with the former revealing the surprise she felt when she was suspected the hitman of the group. The clip makes it appear like none of the Stitchers wants to remain in the group, raising the possibility that the Stitchers may yet break up.

Cameron and Kirsten also have a talk about the future of their relationship, as Kirsten is debating whether or not their relationship is still a good idea. Cameron then assures her that as long as they are together, then everything will be alright. A sneak peek released by the network also has Cameron hugging Kirsten, comforting her regarding her situation with Maggie.

Harris, who plays Cameron, told TVLine that his character's relationship with Kirsten will continue to be challenged until the season finale. He said, however, that they are "trying to make it work, and we just keep going with that struggle, tying to find the best way around that."

