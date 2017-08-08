Stevie Wonder headlines Global Citizen Festival next month along with other big names

Stevie Wonder at the Conference of Intellectuals of Africa and of the Diaspora in Salvador on July 13, 2006 Wikimedia Commons/Antonio Cruz/ABr

Stevie Wonder is headlining the annual Global Citizen Festival this coming Sept. 23. The lineup for this event is proving to be packed with big names, with other popular mainstream artists set to perform to raise awareness on the event's advocacies.

The Global Citizen Festival is an annual event that brings together popular artists, mixing both elements of music appreciation and social activism into one star-studded event.

It will be the second time for Wonder to headline the event since his previous stint in 2013. Included in the line-up of A-list musicians are punk rock band Green Day, Pharrell Williams, The Chainsmokers, The Killers, The Lumineers, and many more artists from different genres. No matter what genre, people will definitely find something that they will enjoy given the variety of artists participating.

The Global Citizen Festival started in 2012, when big named artists gathered to mobilize people around the world to help stop extreme poverty. The founder and main curator of this event was Coldplay lead singer and songwriter Chris Martin. Martin founded the annual event with the intent of bringing together various artists from many different genres in the mainstream with the hopes of inspiring people to contribute in the ongoing battle against poverty. He hoped that this generation would be able to provide the ultimate solution to bringing an end to this problem.

Unlike other music festivals, the concert is technically free. Everyone will have a chance to get in the concert by downloading the Global Citizen App, wherein people must participate in the event's cause. All the details will be included once the app has been downloaded. As of report writing, the website displays that over 11 million people have taken action to further their cause.