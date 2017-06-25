'Steven Universe' season 5 plot news: Show might take a long break; Pink Diamond's death mystery not yet over

Cartoon Network's "Steven Universe" season 5 is on a hiatus and there is no definite date yet as to when it will return for new episodes.

The rumored one-month hiatus of the popular animated TV series is not a surprise to its huge fan base as the kid's show is known for taking long breaks. "Steven Universe" season 5 premiered on May 29 with few episodes prior to going off screens. The network has not yet released an official statement about this matter and fans are reportedly mad about the alleged long break.

When the animated show returns, the murder of Pink Diamond will be explored more and will be resolved. Show creator Rebecca Sugar confirmed this in an interview with Rolling Stone. "This is a murder mystery," she said of the new season, adding, "And it's not over."

In season 5 episode 2 titled "The Trial," Steven was put on trial for Rose Quartz's killing of Pink Diamond. Steven's lawyer argued that the real details of the case have been covered. Another possible character that could be held responsible for the assassination of Pink Diamond is Yellow Diamond. This theory was raised due to the relationship between the two characters.

Sugar hinted another spoiler when the current season continues. In an interview with The Verge, she said that Steven's main goal of being the person his family expects him to become will not happen. The series creator also said that the past seasons of "Steven Universe" showed how Steven prioritize the needs of others. This could mean that there will be changes in Steven and in how he deals with the people around him and in certain situations.

When "Steven Universe" season 5 returns by end of June or next month, followers of the cartoon show will see Steven explore his new powers.

Pink Diamond's death mystery is expected to be resolved in season 5 of "Steven Universe." YouTube/Cartoon Network UK