'Steven Universe' season 4 cancelled?

Cartoon Network has stopped airing new episodes of the critically acclaimed animated series "Steven Universe" after the "Room for Ruby" March 10 episode, and fans are getting worried that this latest hiatus could mean that the network is cancelling the show's fourth season.

The last episode pointed the focus on Lapis Lazuli, as she tried her best to accept the planet Earth as her home. She expressed that she was working on trying to be okay, and viewers saw this as a "valid portrayal of someone who has dealt with trauma," according to Travelers Today. It was the first ever episode that highlighted the character and it made a mark on viewers who saw her struggle in fighting her depressive mindset.

The next one, which is a Lion episode, was scheduled to air on March 23, but the network did not deliver. While long breaks are not new to the viewers anymore, especially since the current season also went on a break in November last year, the rumors that "Steven Universe" season 4 is getting cancelled have been louder than ever. This could have stemmed from the fact that there is no known return date for the show even until now, according to Celebeat.

While some of the viewers have already gotten used to the show going on a hiatus all of a sudden, other fans are getting disappointed and impatient as they are again left without a clue as to why the children's show is taking another break. A number of fans have even gathered on Reddit to discuss the show's mysterious hiatus and have come to a conclusion that the network is no longer prioritizing "Steven Universe," as reported on iTechPost. Rumors say it could be because the show has been suffering low ratings.

"Steven Universe" season 4 is down to its last few episodes. Although there are speculations that the series might be coming back sometime this month, Cartoon Network has yet to make a confirmation.