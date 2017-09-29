Steven Tyler news: Aerosmith frontman experiences seizure during performance in Sao Paulo

Musician Steven Tyler arrives at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party in West Hollywood, California February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Aerosmith frontman, Steven Tyler, had to be prevented from continuing with the band's South American tour by doctors as he was advised to seek immediate care. Tyler released a statement on social media apologizing to fans who had scheduled to see them in their upcoming shows in Brazil, Chile, Argentina, and Mexico.

The cancellation was due to Tyler experiencing a seizure while performing at Sao Paulo, according to the Boston Globe. This occurred on Sept. 25, Monday night, while the band was performing in Brazil. However, the cause of the seizure has yet to be revealed, and no one in Tyler's camp has shed light to what may have possibly caused it.

The 69-year-old frontman expressed his sadness and apologies on his Twitter account, stating that he felt that he had disappointed expectant fans. He made it clear that his condition is not life-threatening but will need to be taken care of as soon as possible to avoid other potential complications. Tyler obviously takes his career very seriously, even at his age, as he expressed that he still wants to be able to "keep rocking" in the future.

Team Rock reported that Tyler is now advised against traveling as well, since he will be needing a lot of rest and observation if he is expected to fully recover. This is not the first time a member of Aerosmith has been rushed to the hospital.

According to People, Aerosmith's lead guitar player, Joe Perry, collapsed onstage earlier this year while performing with the Hollywood Vampires. Johnny Depp is also a band member of the Hollywood Vampires.

However, the show must go on for Aerosmith. The tour titled "AeroVederci" is known to be the band's last tour until they go on their separate ways. The announcement of the band's eventual split was reported last year, according to NME.