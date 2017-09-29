Steven Seagal calls NFL protests 'disgusting'

Steven Seagal speaks to the media at a news conference in Moscow, June 2, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Former Hollywood action star Steven Seagal was interviewed by "Good Morning Britain" on Sept. 27. He appeared via a video patch from his current residence in Moscow, Russia.

Seagal became trending on Twitter after calling the National Football League (NFL) protests "disgusting" in the interview. Since then, Twitter subscribers have bashed him, called him names and even likened him to a movie villain.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Seagal, who appeared in movies like "Under Siege," "Above The Law" and "Hard To Kill," is now known as a "Bond villain" or just a plain hater of the NFL protests.

In his interview with "Good Morning Britain," hosted by Piers Morgan, the former action star didn't just open up about his opinion on the protests but he also defended President Donald Trump.

He labeled the NFL players as "the enemies within" after they decided to bend their knees while the U.S. National Anthem was being played before the game. The kneeling was a gesture of their protest against police brutality and racism that continues to happen in the country and Seagal thought it was outrageous.

The former action star said, "I believe in free speech, I believe that everyone's entitled to their own opinion, but I don't agree that they should hold the United States of America or the world hostage by taking a venue where people are tuning in to watch a football game and imposing their political views."

He continued to say that he thought it was a joke and disgusting because he respects the U.S. flag.

Seagal also said that he risked himself so many times in the name of the flag of the United States, which is why the whole gesture of the NFL players in protest makes no sense to him.

He added the Russian President Vladimir Putin is one of the world's great living leaders.

After his interview, Twitter users didn't waste time any time in bashing him. They even created funny memes of his reactions.