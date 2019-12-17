Stephen Cottrell announced as the new Archbishop of York

The Rt Rev Stephen Cottrell has been announced today as the next Archbishop of York, succeeding Dr John Sentamu.

He is the current Bishop of Chelmsford and will become the 98th Archbishop of York, a title that dates back to St Paulinus in 627AD.

It is a key position in the Church of England, second only to the Archbishop of Canterbury.

He is taking over the position from Dr Sentamu, who is retiring in June 2020.

Bishop Cottrell praised Dr Sentamu's legacy and said he was "humbled and excited" to be appointed as the next Archbishop of York.

"I will receive the baton from Archbishop Sentamu," he said.

"These aren't just big shoes to fill, but a big heart and a big vision.

"However, I am not daunted. Archbishop Sentamu and I have worked together in mission on many occasions and I hope to build on the work he has pioneered."

He continued: "Working alongside the Archbishop of Canterbury, I hope to help the church be more joyful and more effective in sharing the gospel and bringing hope and unity to our nation.

"Although I was born and grew up in Essex, I lived and served in Huddersfield for nine years. I know and love the north of England. Two of our children were born there.

"I now look forward to returning and being a voice for the North, sharing the liberating good news of the gospel and helping to address the discrepancies of wealth and opportunity that too often favour the South."

The Archbishop of Canterbury said he was "delighted" by the nomination of Bishop Cottrell.

"Archbishop Sentamu's ministry has been extraordinarily significant. In Bishop Stephen there is a worthy successor," he said.

"He is someone who radiates the joy and love of Jesus, making his hearers want to meet and know Christ better."

The Archbishop went on to praise his commitment to speaking about Jesus and his experience in both urban and rural work.

"He has been a Bishop for 15 years, and wherever he has gone he has spread the love of God, leading churches to be more confident in what they believe and more passionate in what they do for their communities," he said.

"His long experience in many areas, including nine years in the north of England, means that he brings wisdom as well as gifts in his ministry. He writes beautifully, engagingly and honestly, easily read and profoundly thoughtful.

"He is committed not only to speaking of Jesus, but to the renewal and reform of the Church of England in every aspect, as a church with a living, spiritual presence in every community. He is committed to the church as a place of safety, of growth and of hope.

"He leads on the work of tackling our past failures in our attention to diversity, to outer estates. He has deep experience of both urban and rural work."

The Archbishop added that he was looking forward to co-leading the Church of England with Bishop Cottrell.

"Personally, I know that he will be both an encouraging and a challenging colleague, and am sure that working together we will be able to address spiritually and practically the great challenges facing our country, and facing the Church of England," he said.

Congratulating Bishop Cottrell on his nomination, Dr Sentamu said: "I am glad he is returning to the Northern Province where he with others developed the Emmaus course for evangelism, nurture and discipleship. His greatest passion is to share the Gospel with everyone in a friendly and accessible way.

"His nomination as my successor has gladdened my heart and he can rely on my prayers. He and Rebecca will find a warm welcome here at Bishopthorpe and throughout the Northern Province.

"Bishop Stephen, God is blessing you."