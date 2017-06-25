Entertainment
Stefan Karl Stefansson health condition news: Wife reveals 'LazyTown' actor is in final stages of cancer

Sotero Nacional

Robbie Rotten from "LazyTown"Facebook/LazyTown

Stefan Karl Stefansson who is best known for his role as Robbie Rotten in the TV show for children "LazyTown" is now in the final stages of cancer. The actor has been confined in the hospital for over two weeks already.

His wife Steinunn Olina posted this on Facebook saying, "On June 7, three liver tumors were removed. After the surgery, Stefan suffered an infection which lasted a week. Stephen has bile-duct cancer (Cholangiocarcinoma), a rare and little-known disease which has now advanced to stage four. Therefore, his life expectancy is sadly significantly reduced."

Olina sadly wrote how terrible it would be to explain to their children that their father would not live long. "Time is precious, and we have promised to enjoy it as much as we can. Death is strange — life is worth living!" Olina expressed.

Stefansson posted on Instagram thanking fans for their support, stating, "From the bottom of my heart I thank you for the support you provide me. You give me hope, and you all move me."

From the bottom of my heart I thank you for the support you provide me. You give me hope and you all move me.

A post shared by Stefán Karl Stefánsson (@stefanssonkarl) on

Stefansson is popular for playing the villain Robbie Rotten in the show "LazyTown" which ran from 2004 to 2007 and from 2013 to 2014. The hero of that program was Sportacus played by Magnús Scheving who also was the show's creator. Stephanie (Julianna Rose Mauriello) was also another main character who had pink hair and liked to dance and sing.

The premise of "LazyTown" was to encourage children to exercise and not stay lazy. Sportacus jumped about everywhere while Stephanie followed, and in the process inspired young viewers to be active too. Robbie Rotten served as the comic relief and was always there trying to thwart Sportacus but to no avail. The "LazyTown" sets were colorful and attracted many viewers.

"LazyTown," Sportacus, Stephanie, and Robbie Rotten remain popular to this day.

 

