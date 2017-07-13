Stefán Karl Stefánsson health condition latest news: 'Robbie Rotten' star goes home to Iceland as over 65k fans sign petition for Robbie Rotten statue
In his latest social media post, famous "Robbie Rotten" villain Stefán Karl Stefánsson is back home in Iceland with his family.
On Facebook, the actor posted a selfie that shows a statue of his character behind him. He then captioned the photo with, "Met an old friend in Borgarnes Iceland today." His message also includes an Icelandic translation of his message, and was warmly received by his fans who responded with well wishes and positive words.
Meanwhile, in the internet world, a petition dedicated to Stefánsson has rounded up thousands of signatures that it made Reddit's front page. To honor the actor who is now battling the final stages of pancreatic cancer, one of his fans started an online petition calling for a Robbie Rotten statue to be built in Iceland, and the said petition has now gained over 65,000 signatures.
The petition posted on Change.org by a user named Adem A. seeks to "forever immortalize and honor" the actor's amazing legacy by getting him a statue in his hometown of Hafnarfjörður. Adam's appeal was then followed by tidbits of information about the actor, his previous works, and the current situation of his health.
Not much is known about Adem except for the details he shared in the petition. He did not reveal his country of origin, but he wrote that he is not from Iceland. And apparently, the user is a longtime fan of Stefánsson as he highlighted that his younger 2004 version is among the children that the actor helped through his shows that raised awareness on bullying.
Toward the end of the petition, Adem penned a short message dedicated to the actor that reads, "Mr. Stefánsson, in the unlikely chance you ever get to read this, I would personally like to thank you for the incredible impact you've had on my childhood and present life."
Aside from Adem's petition, there is also a Go Fund Me page that has now raised over $150,000 for Stefánsson's medical bills.
