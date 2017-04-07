'Steel Division: Normandy 44' release date teased in new trailer

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The release date of the "Steel Division: Normandy 44" tactical real-time strategy (RTS) game has been revealed through the game's latest trailer.

Paradox Interactive posted the game's new trailer to debut the in-engine look of the upcoming game that was developed by Eugen Systems. Based on the trailer, players will be able to take part in realistic battles that happened during the World War 2 beginning May 23, Tuesday.

According to the game description, players of "Steel Division: Normandy 44" will be able to assess their tactical skills against a number of enemies within massive multiplayer battles or during a difficult single-player campaign.

The game also lets players to take over the legendary military divisions from six countries during the invasion in Normandy in the year 1944, including the American 101st Airborne, the 3rd Canadian Division, and the German armored 21st Panzer.

Some of the best features of the game include the player's ability to control more than 400 historically accurate infantry, aircraft, tanks, and support vehicles to face enemy units, the simulation of real-world tactics.

Advertisement

The game will also feature a real-world setting. According to the game publisher, players can effortlessly zoom from a tactical aerial view with the help of the latest edition of Eugen's IRISZOOM engine. "Maps are designed based on actual aerial reconnaissance photos of Normandy in 1944, requiring real-world tactics and strategies to cover and control," the game description states.

Players will also be allowed to customize their battlegroup when playing the game.

The game developer also reveals that those who are interested in getting their hands on the game can start pre-ordering "Steel Division: Normandy 44" for $39.99, while the Deluxe Edition can be pre-ordered for $59.99.

Those who will pre-order will be able to access the game's upcoming exclusive beta, as well as two historical Pancer aces that can be deployed in the battle.