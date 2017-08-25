Steam sale August 2017: War Heroes bundle includes eight war games for price of one

View from the plane window in "IL-2: Sturmovik 1946," one of the games included in the War Heroes bundle. YouTube/1C Game Studios

Steam is slashing the prices of several of their games this month and those who like war games will definitely like what is on sale. This August, Steam is offering a War Heroes bundle made up of eight war games for the price of $3.

As to which games are included in the War Heroes bundle, first is "IL-2 Sturmovik 1946" by 1C Game Studios and Ubisoft. This has all the original "IL-2" content, plus the "IL-2 Sturmovik: Forgotten Battles," the Ace Expansion Pack, "Pacific Fighters" as well as the alternate history campaigns of 1946. What used to be an aircraft study simulator has turned into a 300 plus aircraft. The latest version of "IL-2 Sturmovik 1946" now has a total of 32 flyable fighters and bombers, four Artificial Intelligence aircrafts, plus new campaigns and maps. It is priced at $9.99

Second is "Men of War: Assault Squad." Set during World War II, it was launched back in 2011 and was originally an expansion pack for the 2009 game release and its original price is $9.99.

Third is "Battle Group 2," which is priced at $7.99. Players can take over a state-of-the-art command naval fleet to control powerful battleships to fight off the new terrorist group that is causing trouble in the country.

Fourth is "Joint Task Force," which has a price of $9.99. The game has 20 dramatic missions and explosive war zones that players can venture into. Players can also be able to control the media and the civilians to gain an advantage, while taking care of the game's heroes for them to win the battle. "Joint Task Force" has five types of terrain namely rocky mountain, cave, winter valley, desert and jungle; and has three multi-player modes namely cooperative, domination, and deathmatch.

Other games in the War Heroes bundle include: "Dogfight 1942" which is priced at $9.99, "Blitzkrieg 2 Anthology" with a price of $4.99, "Commandos Collection" with a price of $12.99, and "Warfare" with a price of $12.99.

All the Steam keys are only made available after purchasing the bundle and are sourced from the games' official publishers and developers.