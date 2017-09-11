Steam blocked in Malaysia over release of 'Fight of Gods' video game

"Fight of Gods" features deities from different religions fighting each other. Steam

The government of Malaysia blocked the country's access to online game store Steam during the weekend over its release of "Fight of Gods," a fighting game that features gods from different religions fighting each other.

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) enforced a Domain Name System (DNS) block on Steam after the latter failed to comply with the 24-hour deadline given by the ministry to remove the game from the online store.

According to the Star, the move was a necessary action to protect the users and prevent untoward incidents. The paper said that the government wants to ensure solidarity, harmony, and the well being of the multi-racial and multi-religious people of Malaysia.

"Malaysians respect all cultural and religious sensitivities, and the sale and distribution of the religiously insensitive and blasphemous games must be stopped immediately," said Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak.

According to Steam, users in Malaysia still had access to the games they own but were unable to purchase new ones. Steam spokesman Doug Lombardi issued a statement explaining the situation to its users. "From reports we are reading, this is due to a single game that conflicts with local laws. We have contacted the developer, removed the game, and are attempting to make contact with the officials in Malaysia to remove the block. We apologize for any inconvenience."

Steam has since removed the game from the Malaysian store.

PQube, the publisher of the game, said they never received any communication from Malasian officials. A press release from the company later on acknowledged the country's censorship rules. "We are disappointed that such freedom of choice is not given to everyone and in particular that the game has been forcibly removed from sale in Malaysia," said the company. "Nevertheless we respect any rules and censorship imposed in any given territory."