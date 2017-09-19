'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' spoilers: Mark Hamill tells fans to avoid vintage comic book

A promotional poster for the upcoming movie "Star Wars: The Last Jedi." Facebook/StarWarsPH

Mark Hamill, who plays Luke Skywalker in the "Star Wars" space opera franchise series might have just leaked an important plot detail about the film. The actor stated on his social media account to avoid a certain vintage comic book that could possibly contain some allusions to the plot of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi."

In Hamill's personal Twitter account, he stated "I'm begging you! For your own good-DO NOT READ this spoiler-laden comic book before Friday December 15th 2017. You'll thank me later #Wait4VIII." This could mean one of two things: either the comic really contains possible spoilers that might ruin the audience experience for whoever reads it, or it could be a clever ploy to throw the fans off regarding the main plot.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the 1977 vintage issue comic that Hamill was referring to shares the same title as the upcoming movie. A few hours after he had posted the tweet, he admitted that it was meant to be a joke. Hamill is definitely not new to the "Star Wars" franchise, and also not new to the waves of insistent fans who keep asking him about the movies.

Hamill and the rest of the cast members have been disciplined and careful to not say anything that may reveal even the slightest hints regarding the storyline of "The Last Jedi." According to Deadline, fans are especially concerned since there have been several changes in the production of the movie – with "The Force Awakens" and "Rogue One" – and are now also focusing on the new Han Solo movie. Disney has definitely been busy.

Speaking of Disney, they have also released new toys way ahead of the movie's release. Insider reported that there are toys that may provide some information as to what fans can expect from the upcoming movie. Some of these include Captain Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac), which reveals that he gets a promotion in the movie, and Benicio Del Toro's character whose name is revealed to simply be DJ. A new character named Rose is also revealed.

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" will be released on Dec. 15 in theaters worldwide.