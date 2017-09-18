'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' release date, spoilers: Flashback scenes to feature Kylo, Knights of Ren in Darth Vader's castle

A promotional poster of Kylo Ren in "The Last Jedi" Facebook/starwarsmovies

The background of Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) and the group of Force-sensitive individuals called the Knights of Ren is still unknown but "Star Wars: Episode VIII — The Last Jedi" will explain the path taken by the son of Leia (Carrie Fischer) and Han Solo (Harrison Ford).

According to reports, known YouTube personality Mike Zeroh has revealed a few leaks for "The Last Jedi," which he claimed came from reliable sources at Pinewood Studios and other movie sets. Zeroh said on his channel that "The Last Jedi" will be revisiting familiar places from the previous installments, namely Endor, Mustafa and Tatooine.

Among the three planets that will be featured again in the upcoming "Star Wars" film, the return to Mustafa will be important, especially when it comes to the background of Kylo Ren and the Knights of Ren.

"We have heard that Mustafa will be used in 'The Last Jedi' for a small segment," Zeroh said.

The Mustafa scene is expected to be short but it will serve as a flashback to Kylo and the Knights of Ren inside the castle of Darth Vader. According to Zeroh, Kylo will be seen roaming around Darth Vader's castle to recover artifacts.

The interest of Kylo in his grandfather has already been shown in "The Force Awakens," especially in one scene where he made a promise to Darth Vader (voiced by James Earl Jones) to finish what he started. In "The Last Jedi," it is rumored that Kylo will try to rebuild his lightsaber blade using an artifact from Darth Vader's weapon.

Zeroh further claimed that there will be around two important flashback scenes in "The Last Jedi," also concerning the Knights of Ren. This will be an opportunity for the fans to know more about the mysterious group of Jedi, as the Knights of Ren was only mentioned in a few dialogues in "The Force Awakens."

Meanwhile, "The Last Jedi" director Rian Johnson teased that Kylo will further his quest towards the Dark Side in the upcoming film. In an interview with Empire, Johnson said that while Kylo is determined to follow the footsteps of his Sith grandfather, he is "not Vader yet."

Some fans have speculated that Kylo might experience change in "The Last Jedi" by veering towards the light, but based on Johnson's recent interview, the character will continue his journey to become a full-blown Sith Lord like the last known Siths in the "Star Wars" series: Darth Vader and Emperor Palpatine, also known as Darth Sidious (Ian McDiarmid).

"Star Wars: Episode VIII — The Last Jedi" will be released in theaters on Dec. 15.