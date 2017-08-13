'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' release date, plot news: Will sequel be too similar to 'The Empire Strikes Back'?

A photo of Daisy Ridley during the production of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi." Disney/Lucasfilm

December can't come sooner for "Star Wars" fans. The much-anticipated eighth installment in the space opera epic is slowly drawing near, and director Rian Johnson has been busy releasing tidbits of information regarding the plot of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi." Will the next movie just be like "The Empire Strikes Back" in terms of tone, or will it set itself apart from the rest of the movies?

Even if "The Force Awakens" was embraced by the general public as the true successor of the series, there are still people out there who were disappointed by how similar it was to "A New Hope."

However, it was still a fun experience with its considerably light tone that emphasized humor and flash, which offered something for everyone to have a good time. The darker side of the story was not explored in depth, and it is safe to assume that these questions will be answered in "The Last Jedi."

It is also possible that "The Last Jedi" will resemble "The Empire Strikes Back" due to the strict guidelines imposed by Disney and Lucasfilm. But director Rian Johnson stands firm with his statement that the new characters are the focal point of the sequel trilogy, and that their own personal struggles will dictate how original the overall story is going to be.

Johnson was forwarded a question on Twitter wherein he was asked if he thought "The Last Jedi" would be appropriate for children given its subjects of genocide, war and domination on a galactic level.

Johnson responded by saying that these matters will be brought up, but within the bounds of the original trilogy. As long as the movie sticks to a clear depiction of what is light and what is dark, then there shouldn't be a problem, as far as little children are concerned.

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" is scheduled for release on Dec. 15.