'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' will see Darth Vader have bigger presence in episode 8

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" will feature Darth Vader more prominently, according to a recent leak. The source reveals that new relics belonging to the character will have more presence in the upcoming film.

After fans were treated with an amazing fight scene in "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," Darth Vader's popularity is once again surging. However, given that he is already deceased by the beginning of "The Force Awakens," it is unlikely that fans will be catching a glimpse of him anytime soon.

As for his legacy, well, that is entirely different. Vader's items have been featured in the previous film and that will increase come in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi."

A Pinewood Studios leak revealed that more of the villain's relic will be featured in the next two films of the trilogy. This means that "The Last Jedi" will show more relics that the melted helmet and lightsaber showcased in "The Force Awakens."

Express reported that the studio was the one who reportedly developed the Darth Vader chest piece for "The Last Jedi," according to "Star Wars" theorist Mike Zeroh. He added that Vader and Luke Skywalker were retroscoped from "The Empire Strikes Back" for a flashback courtesy of the Force.

Advertisement

Vader's increased presence in the films has much to do with Kylo Ren. Ren admires his grandfather but like him, he is also conflicted due to his origins.

"He's got the cape now, he's got the scar like Anakin Skywalker, he has his own TIE fighter and, hey, before you know it, by Episode IX, he may have some mechanical limbs," says Zeroh.

All of these, the relics and the retroscopes, will be no doubt used to build up to a confrontation between Ren and the protagonist Rey. Be sure to catch "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" when it hits theaters on Dec. 15.