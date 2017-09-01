'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' plot, cast news: Mark Hamill shares new photo, talks about comeback as Luke Skywalker

Actor Mark Hamill waves as he arrives at the premiere of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" in Hollywood, California, December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Mark Hamill is returning to the big screen as the iconic Luke Skywalker. The actor posted a photo hinting at his character's comeback and opened up about once again donning the Jedi suit.

When Hamill was last seen on-screen, in 2015's "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," it was more of a cameo than a starring role. However, he was still slated to return to the franchise together with co-stars Carrie Fisher and Harrison Ford, both of whom play major roles in the movies.

In light of Luke making a major comeback, Hamill posted the cover of Hungarian magazine Cinemania Mozimania, where he can be seen in full "Star Wars" regalia, wearing a dark suit and an even darker expression.

Hamill's character is surrounded by mystery since there's not much known about what happened to Luke in between the original trilogy and the sequel, "The Force Awakens."

In the film, Luke trained the young villain Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), although he has since lived in exile until Rey (Daisy Ridley) found him and returned his lightsaber.

Fans need not worry, however, since all their existing questions about Luke will be answered in "The Last Jedi."

"Luke changed, I think, more than the other characters in the original trilogy, from callow farm boy to a Jedi in training to finally a Jedi master," he said.

Hamill started out as slightly unconvinced about coming back, however. He shared, "A thing that felt maybe wrong about coming back was the fact that the original trilogy had a beginning, a middle and an end. But there's two ways of looking at that."

"On the one hand, it had closure. But if you look at it another way, it's the story of how Luke went from becoming a farm boy to a Jedi and then the story ends," he said. "It would be like telling the story of how James Bond got his license to kill and became 007, and the story ends."

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" will premiere in theaters on Dec. 15.