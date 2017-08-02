'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' news: Things to expect from the new film in the saga

The premiere of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" is drawing near, and people all over the internet cannot help but speculate what the plot is going to be about. There is much speculation about Luke and Rey, their relationship, if any, and the reason behind Luke's sudden disappearance. Luckily, the creators are not as secretive as they were for the last movie.

At Comic-Con International: San Diego, the "Star Wars" exhibit displayed the model of "BB-8," the lovable rolling droid that helped Rey in the previous film scavenge the desert. It was revealed in this exhibit that BB-8 will be playing a larger role, as he is now part of the resistance opposing the First Order. BB-8 is still going to be Poe Dameron's droid and trusty little helper as Rey trains in the ways of the force under Luke Skywalker's tutelage.

The San Diego Comic-Con took place on the third week of July, and people are still grabbing their heads and keeping track of all the juicy information for all the geek stuff revealed, and "Star Wars the Last Jedi" was no exception to this. Fans everywhere are dying to gain knowledge of even the tiniest information they can to satiate their curiosity.

In an interview with USA Today, writer and director Rian Johnson revealed a few things about the upcoming flick that people can expect. He also promised to make up for the lack of screen time Mark Hamill had in the first movie, given that he only appeared in the last scene and did not even utter a single word. Naturally, the new movie will revolve around Luke's story and why he decided to leave everything. Also, fans may just be wondering how Luke and Rey's relationship will progress and/or how are they tied together. These things will be covered in the next film.

Despite the grim poster and the darker red outline palette for the "Star Wars" logo, the story itself will not be as dark nor as gloomy as "The Empire Strikes Back." Johnson told the same news outlet, "I want it to be a blast and to be funny and to be a ride the way 'The Force Awakens' and the original 'Star Wars' movies were."

Johnson also said that the entire cast from the previous movie will be returning, including Carrie Fisher, who finished shooting all necessary scenes before her passing. Furthermore, new characters will be introduced this time around. One of them is veteran actor Benicio Del Toro, who is said to have a very enigmatic and duplicitous role.

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" will be released in theaters on Dec. 15.