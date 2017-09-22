'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' news: Rian Johnson wraps up film's post production

Daisy Ridley stars as Rey in the current "Star Wars" trilogy. Facebook/ StarWars

The post-production of the upcoming film "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" has been completed. Director Rian Johnson took to social media to announce that the movie has been finished 19 months after the shoot began.

Johnson posted a photo of his post-production crew on Instagram, announcing that the project was completed and offering his praise for the hardworking team.

"Aaaand that's a wrap on the hardest working post production team in the galaxy," he wrote alongside the photo. "Going to miss sitting in dark rooms with these goobers."

Johnson has been using his Instagram account to give teasers about the movie by posting photos from its post-production process. Some of his posts include shots of explosions, sound design console featuring "Space Bear," and a clip of the team discussing floors. His posts have been a source of fan speculation, since the film has only released one trailer so far.

Filming for "The Last Jedi" began on February 2016 and concluded July of the same year. The main cast of the trilogy opener, "The Force Awakens," will be returning for the sequel including the late Carrie Fisher.

Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Mark Hamill, Domhnall Gleeson, Oscar Isaac, Gwendoline Christie, Andy Serkis, and Adam Driver will be coming back. Joining them are new characters played by Laura Dern, Kelly Marie Tran, and Benicio Del Toro.

"The Last Jedi" will pick up where "The Force Awakens" left off, with Rey (Ridley) meeting the self-exiled Luke Skywalker (Hamill) on his island. Johnson told Entertainment Weekly earlier this year that part of Rey's journey will be to figure out why Skywalker exiled himself on that island.

The movie will be released on Dec. 15, and since its post-production has been completed, fans of the Star Wars franchise can expect more trailers for the upcoming movie soon.