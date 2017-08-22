'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' news: New BB unit revealed; possible cameo by Princes William and Harry?

(L-R) US actor Mark Hamill, US director Rian Johnson, Britain's Prince Harry, Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, British actor John Boyega, Chewbacca and British actress Daisy Ridley pose during a tour of the Star Wars sets at Pinewood studios in Iver Heath, west of London, Britain on April 19, 2016. Reuters Pool/Adrian Dennis

As the "Star Wars" universe continues to expand, more and more new faces are added to the popular series' arsenal of characters. While the latest updates don't bring fans a new starring character, a new BB figure may just have been revealed, and even the British royalty may just make a guest appearance in the upcoming "Star Wars: The Last Jedi."

A product leak circulating around Reddit shows a Walmart exclusive Funko POP! figure of the Resistance BB Unit. Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" told viewers that BB-8 is "one of a kind," and the leaked BB unit seems to be supporting that point.

While the POP! figure shares BB-8's soccer ball figure, the Resistance BB Unit in the circulating photo is less colorful than BB-8, with a darker look and an uncovered head. It may be possible that this look is Funko's stylization of the famous space droid, and yet both BB-8 and BB-9 POP! figures look drastically different from the Resistance BB Unit.

The BB-8 figure sports the character's iconic orange, silver and white color scheme, while the BB-9 figure is black and silver. The BB-9 is rumored to be the potentially evil version of the BB-8.

Meanwhile, actor John Boyega, who plays former stormtrooper Finn, once again hinted that British royalty Prince William and Prince Harry may be making cameos in the upcoming film.

In a radio interview with BBC Radio 4's "Today" program on Aug. 18, Boyega jokingly said he was fed up with questions regarding the two princes. "Every time I get asked, I don't know how to dodge it," Boyega said, adding, "Yeah, they were on set."

The rumors started brewing in April 2016 after British tabloid The Daily Mail reported that Princes William and Harry visited the "Star Wars" set. Photos of the two princes circulated, showing them playing with a lightsaber.

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" is the sequel to "The Force Awakens." The movie focuses on Luke (Mark Hamill) training Rey (Daisy Ridley) to possibly become the last Jedi.

The movie will premiere in theaters on Dec. 15.