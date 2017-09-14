'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' news: Includes cameo by actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt

"Star Wars Episode VIII" promotional photo. Star Wars Official Website

Rian Johnson, the director of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," has revealed that his longtime collaborator, actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt, will be making a cameo on his upcoming "Star Wars" trilogy installment.

The director shared the news during a press event in Japan over the weekend, revealing that his "Looper" star would be featured as a voice of an alien in the film.

"My very good friend, the actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt, who was in a movie I made called Looper, he does a cameo as a voice of an alien in the film," said Johnson. "It's a very brief little thing, but it's fun, and if you watch the movie, maybe you'll be able to hear and pick out Joe's voice in the movie."

Johnson has worked together with Gordon-Levitt in every one of his three previous feature films. His appearance in the upcoming "Star Wars" movie will continue this streak.

However, Gordon-Levitt is not the only collaborator making a cameo in the upcoming film. Actor Noah Segan, who played Kid Blue in the director's 2012 time travel action film "Looper" and Dode in the 2005 mystery movie "Brick" will also be making an appearance in the new "Star Wars" movie.

Making a cameo in "Star Wars" movie seems to be a growing trend among actors and personalities recently. It has been rumored that Prince Harry, Prince William, Tom Hardy, and British singer Gary Barlow will be joining the film as Stormtroopers. "James Bond" star Daniel Craig also played a Stormtrooper in "The Force Awakens."

"The Last Jedi" will continue the current saga stated in J.J. Abrams' "The Force Awakens," which centers on the adventures of Rey (Daisy Ridley), Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac), Finn (John Boyega), and Kylo Ren (Adam Driver). The film will be released to theaters on Dec. 15, 2017.