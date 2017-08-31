'Star Wars Rebels' spoilers: Popular characters to return in season 4

A promotional poster for the Disney show "Star Wars Rebels." Facebook/starwarsrebels

Disney XD's "Star Wars Rebels" is arriving with its fourth and final season and the release date is just around the corner. With the nearing of the show's premiere date, more teasers have come out of the woodwork, teasing characters that fans have been begging to see more of in the series.

Certainly one of the most important characters in the series, General Mon Mothma is one of the strongest female characters in the entire "Star Wars" saga. She can be seen in movies like "Star Wars: Rogue One" as someone who holds important meetings without getting to know her individuality as a character. However, her role in the Rebellion is more important than most fans realize.

Carrie Beck, the vice president of Lucasfilm Animation, talked about the gutsy female general in the series, saying, "You're getting a moment that's really about her own ideology, her own personal philosophy, her personal commitment and what it means to her. Those aren't moments that we've gotten to have with that character before because the opportunity hadn't presented itself."

Meanwhile, revered character Grand Admiral Thrawn has been teased in a trailer for the fourth season of the Disney franchise. It has been surmised that more will be seen of the blue-skinned master strategist in the upcoming season.

The character was inducted into the "Star Wars" canon in 2016 and fans couldn't wait to catch a glimpse of him — and now they have, and there will be more to come.

Executive producer Dave Filoni said that he and other members of the creative crew have been mulling over what to do with Grand Admiral Thrawn and it seemed fitting to have him show his full strategic prowess right before the show ends.

The character has been carefully drawn out, making sure that his terrifying demeanor and appearance does not disappoint the fans. Thrawn will be joined by Rukh, who is a close associate of his, in the upcoming season.

There is no release date yet for "Star Wars Rebels" season 4 but it is scheduled to be released in the fall.