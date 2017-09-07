'Star Wars Rebels' season 4 spoilers: Vanessa Marshall promises satisfying ending, hints at Hera-Kanan romance

Screenshot of "Star Wars Rebels," returning for its fourth and final season in October. YouTube/Star Wars

"Star Wars Rebels" is headed towards screens once more with its fourth and final season this year. Star Vanessa Marshall opened up about the upcoming season, which she promised will have a satisfying ending.

"I would say that every lingering question you have will be answered and I think all fans will be incredibly satisfied no matter which angle they're coming from," Marshall told to ComicBookMovie.com.

The Disney XD show is on its last season, and while fans may be bummed about their favorite show ending, Marshall thinks it's not a bad thing.

"I was happy that we get to have a proper ending," she said. "The important thing is that the story is told the way it was meant to be told."

Regarding her character Hera's apparent budding romance with Kanan (Freddie Prinze Jr.), Marshall said that they clearly have affection for each other as friends. She said she hasn't seen much of the romance, but that she's excited to see the storyline develop.

"Star Wars Rebels" features characters that the original trilogy didn't focus on. Season 3 of the show brought back Obi Wan Kenobi, for whom Lucasfilm brought in Stephen Stanton to match the voice of the late Alec Guinness, the original Obi Wan in "Star Wars: A New Hope."

Guinness passed away in 2000 and left behind a legacy that Stanton made sure to honor when he voiced Obi Wan.

"They took a lot of care in the character and made sure they got exactly what they wanted," Stanton told Business Insider, referring to Lucasfilm's careful handling of the character.

Stanton has lent his voice to "Star Wars Rebels" character AP-5 and "Rogue One's" Admiral Raddus. He also voices Grand Moff Tarkin on "Rebels" and "Star Wars: The Clone Wars."

"Star Wars Rebels" season 4 will premiere on Monday, Oct. 16 on Disney XD.