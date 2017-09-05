'Star Wars: Rebels' season 4 release date, trailer news: Rebel cells to unite as one alliance; X-Wing Fighters to appear

Screenshot of "Star Wars Rebels" which will be returning for its fourth and final season in October. YouTube/Star Wars

The smaller insurgent cells unite across the galaxy to what will eventually become the Rebel Alliance in the upcoming final season of "Star Wars: Rebels."

In the trailer that was just released recently, glimpses of Fenn Rau (Kevin McKidd), Tristan Wren (Ritesh Rajan), and other Mandalorian rebel sympathizers appeared to be joining up with Kanan Jarrus (Freddie Prinze Jr.) and his crew in order to fight the Empire led by Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen).

Ezra Bridger (Taylor Gray) and Sabine Wren (Tiya Sircar) are seen together on Mandalore as well as plenty of Mando battle-action scenes. This strongly hints that the forming of the iconic Rebel Alliance is close at hand with the collaboration of rebel groups.

In the finale of the last season, Jarrus, Hera Syndulla (Vanessa Marshall) and the rest of the insurgents were driven from their home-base but managed to escape Thrawn with the help of The Bendu (Tom Baker). This large buffalo-like being materialized as a looming cloud above the home-base and shot lightning bolts at Thrawn's forces and blew up their vehicles.

With the enemies preoccupied with Bendu, Jarrus and the rest were able to escape the planet. In addition, Sabine and her Mandalorian group arrived just in time to join in the battle and attack the Star Destroyers. This gave the rebels enough time to warp in hyper speed and evade capture.

In related news, the legendary X-Wing Fighters will finally appear in the fourth season of "Star Wars: Rebels." These uniquely-shaped space fighters were made famous in the "Star Wars" movies most especially when Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) travelled in one with R2-D2 (Kenny Baker).

Executive Producer Henry Gilroy confirmed at Dragon Con last Saturday that X-Wing Fighters will be ridden by the rebels in the new season.

"Star Wars: Rebels" will return for its final season on Monday, Oct. 16 on Disney XD.