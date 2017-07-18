'Star Wars: Rebels' season 4 plot rumors, spoilers: Another 'Rogue One' crossover in the horizon?

Will other characters from the Star Wars universe appear in "Star Wars: Rebels" season 4? This seems to be one of the questions that fans are asking as the final season of the popular animated series comes closer to its premiere.

While there is no question that the Ghost crew will return for a final season, fans are wondering if a crossover of some characters from the other Star Wars films and series will happen as what occurred in season 3. According to Movie Pilot's Matthew Rudoy, it is possible that "Rogue One" characters Cassian Andor and K-2SO will appear in season 4 of "Star Wars: Rebels."

This theory is based on the timeline of "Star Wars: Rebels," which would be closer to that of "Rogue One" if the storyline of the Disney XD series continues on the same path. Character crossover is not new for "Rebels," which saw Mon Mothma and Saw Gerrera appear in season 3. A season 4 return is already assured for Saw Gerrera and Mon Mothma, with producer Dave Filoni saying in a "Rebels Recon" interview that the final season of "Rebels" will give fans "much more of an insight into seeing how that relationship breaks down and breaks apart."

Another angle that has fans on edge is the faith of another popular character, Ahsoka Tano. The former Jedi Padawan was last seen in season 2 fading into the shadows after an epic battle with former master Anakin Skywalker. A lot of speculations have surfaced regarding Ahsoka Tano's fate, with Gizmodo shooting down the theory that the former Jedi turned into a giant wolf. Filoni also personally erased this theory with a tweet last month that Ahsoka has not turned into a wolf. As to whether Ahsoka will be seen again in season 4 is everybody's guess.

"Star Wars: Rebels" will return for its fourth and final season this fall.