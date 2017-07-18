'Star Wars: Rebels' season 4 plot rumors, spoilers: Another 'Rogue One' crossover in the horizon?
Will other characters from the Star Wars universe appear in "Star Wars: Rebels" season 4? This seems to be one of the questions that fans are asking as the final season of the popular animated series comes closer to its premiere.
While there is no question that the Ghost crew will return for a final season, fans are wondering if a crossover of some characters from the other Star Wars films and series will happen as what occurred in season 3. According to Movie Pilot's Matthew Rudoy, it is possible that "Rogue One" characters Cassian Andor and K-2SO will appear in season 4 of "Star Wars: Rebels."
This theory is based on the timeline of "Star Wars: Rebels," which would be closer to that of "Rogue One" if the storyline of the Disney XD series continues on the same path. Character crossover is not new for "Rebels," which saw Mon Mothma and Saw Gerrera appear in season 3. A season 4 return is already assured for Saw Gerrera and Mon Mothma, with producer Dave Filoni saying in a "Rebels Recon" interview that the final season of "Rebels" will give fans "much more of an insight into seeing how that relationship breaks down and breaks apart."
Another angle that has fans on edge is the faith of another popular character, Ahsoka Tano. The former Jedi Padawan was last seen in season 2 fading into the shadows after an epic battle with former master Anakin Skywalker. A lot of speculations have surfaced regarding Ahsoka Tano's fate, with Gizmodo shooting down the theory that the former Jedi turned into a giant wolf. Filoni also personally erased this theory with a tweet last month that Ahsoka has not turned into a wolf. As to whether Ahsoka will be seen again in season 4 is everybody's guess.
"Star Wars: Rebels" will return for its fourth and final season this fall.
-
Chris Pratt's remarkable conversion story... and more of his quotes on faith
His meteoric rise from total unknown, to small-time TV actor, to big league A-lister is a modern rebuke to the idea that nice guys finish last.
-
Antisemitism and musicians row: Now Christian evangelical calls for boycott of Roger Waters concert
An American evangelical Christian leader is calling for a boycott and picket of a concert starring the former Pink Floyd rock artist Roger Waters in Miami this evening.
- How the least perfect people are sometimes the most important for God's plan
- Alt-right popularity drives black Southern Baptist pastor to leave denomination: 'I've had enough'
- 3 conversations Christians can no longer ignore
- How – and why – Christians are helping some of the poorest and most distressed
- It it 'extremism' to believe in climate change? 4 in 10 people says it is
- Pastor and doting father of five killed as plane crashes shortly after take-off
- Which part is which in the 'body' of Christ?
- Check your shibboleth: Why we can't just kick out people we disagree with
- One of the most influential Church leaders of Victorian England: Why John Keble matters today
- Israeli Christian charged with killing daughter over relationship with Muslim
- Prince William and Kate make sombre visit to Nazi death camp in Poland
- Trump's relationship with Putin 'will help save human lives,' says leading Russian Orthodox bishop
- Muslims in Quebec denied cemetery despite Mosque shooting victims being sent abroad for burial
- Muslims worshipping in Jerusalem streets after call for boycott of Temple Mount over metal detectors
- Netanyahu tells Christian evangelicals they are Israel's best friends in the world